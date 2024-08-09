Delhi Police seizes stock of illegal Chinese manjha during raids on manufacturers

In a series of coordinated raids across different parts of Delhi, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Friday seized a substantial stock of illegal Chinese Manjha, a sharp and dangerous synthetic string used for flying kites.

A total of 12,143 rolls of the prohibited material were recovered, leading to the arrest of four individuals involved in its distribution, asserted police.

The raids were carried out by the teams from the Central Range and the Cyber Cell of the Crime Branch.

The largest seizure came from Rohini, where the police team raided a shop and a godown in Sector-7 based on a tip-off. The raid yeilded 11,820 rolls of Chinese Manjha. The shopkeeper, identified as Prem Chand, was arrested on the spot. Further investigation led to the arrest of another individual, Adnan, from whom an additional 23 rolls were seized.

In another separate raid, in Daryaganj, a person named Mohammad Akib, a resident of Bhajanpura was apprehended and 240 rolls of Chinese Manjha were seized from his possession.

In a similar crackdown, a raid was conducted in Azad Market wherein, Asjad, a BA student at Delhi University was arrested and police seized 60 rolls of Chinese Manjha from his possession. He had reportedly purchased the illegal string from a supplier in Kolkata through WhatsApp, intending to sell it for quick profits.

The police officials asserted that it will continue its investigation to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the illegal distribution of Chinese Manjha, ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

The sharp and non-biodegradable string has been banned due to its hazardous nature, posing significant risks to both humans and animals.