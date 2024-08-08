Delhi Police put up posters of Al-Qaeda and Khalistan terrorists ahead of I-Day

The Delhi Police has significantly, while increasing security ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital, put up posters featuring terrorists associated with Al Qaeda and Khalistan throughout the city.

The police have distributed these posters throughout the city and are encouraging the public to assist in apprehending the terrorists. They have announced that individuals who provide information about the terrorists will receive suitable rewards, with assurances that the identities of informants will remain confidential.

The heightened security efforts aim to raise public awareness and assist the police in locating and capturing the terrorists.

Officials from the police department clarified that this is being done to create awareness among the citizens.

According to the police, there are fifteen terrorists mentioned in the posters, out of whom six are associated with Al-Qaeda

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi police held an interstate coordination meeting of the law enforcement agencies including officials from the neighbouring state as well as the Central agencies took part in the meeting.

It focused on sharing intelligence related to potential terror threats and implementing anti-terror measures such as border checks and verification of suspicious individuals.

Furthermore, the issue of interstate gangs operating in the National Capital Region (NCR), along with the supply of illegal firearms and narcotics, was also addressed.

Several plans for traffic restrictions during the Independence Day celebrations and measures to prevent unauthorized border intrusions were formulated, with a request for cooperation from officers of other states to ensure effective implementation.