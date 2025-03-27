Logo

Logo

# Delhi

Delhi Police official saves life of unconscious man by giving CPR

In a video that went viral on social media, DCP (Traffic) Shashank Jaiswal spotted a biker lying unconscious following an accident near Prem Baradi Bridge while heading home.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | March 27, 2025 8:32 pm

Delhi Police official saves life of unconscious man by giving CPR

Delhi Police

A DCP-rank officer saved the life of a man who fell unconscious after his bike met with an accident on the Delhi Cantonment flyover by administering timely cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to him.

In a video that went viral on social media, DCP (Traffic) Shashank Jaiswal spotted a biker lying unconscious following an accident near Prem Baradi Bridge while heading home.

Advertisement

Acting swiftly, Jaiswal administered CPR and saved the young man’s life before he was rushed to a hospital for proper treatment.

Advertisement

The official was returning home when he saw people surrounding an unconscious person. After receiving CPR, the man regained consciousness within a minute and was then sent to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Naidu calls for imparting CPR training to youth

CPR is a lifesaving technique that is useful in many emergencies, such as a heart attack or near drowning, in which breathing or heartbeat can be brought back by pressing the chest of the person with hard and fast chest compressions to get the heartbeat re-started.