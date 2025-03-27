Delhi Police official saves life of unconscious man by giving CPR

A DCP-rank officer saved the life of a man who fell unconscious after his bike met with an accident on the Delhi Cantonment flyover by administering timely cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to him.

In a video that went viral on social media, DCP (Traffic) Shashank Jaiswal spotted a biker lying unconscious following an accident near Prem Baradi Bridge while heading home.

Acting swiftly, Jaiswal administered CPR and saved the young man’s life before he was rushed to a hospital for proper treatment.

The official was returning home when he saw people surrounding an unconscious person. After receiving CPR, the man regained consciousness within a minute and was then sent to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.