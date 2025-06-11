Delhi Police nab accused in hit-and-run case

The Delhi Police have arrested an accused in connection with a fatal accident that occurred near Subhash Nagar metro station on May 16, cops said on Wednesday.

The police mentioned that the accused, identified as Manish Kumar, 37, was a resident of Naraina Village.

“The incident came to light when, on May 16 at around 1:40 am, a call was received at Tilak Nagar police station regarding a road accident at the red light near Subha Nagar metro station,” said Vichitra Veer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

“A person, whose motorcycle had broken down and was dragging it across the road, was hit by a speeding car. Immediately he was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, Raghubir Nagar, and was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment,” the officer said.

Despite the medical treatment, the victim, identified as Vikas (23), a resident of Shastri Nagar, succumbed to his injuries on May 19, the DCP added.

With this info, a team was dispatched to the scene of the crime to conduct an inquiry into this case. During the investigation, the team meticulously checked all the CCTV footage in the vicinity of the neighborhood and listed all the vehicles that had passed through the area during the time when the crime occurred.

While probing into this case, all the suspected vehicles were checked, and during the process, the offending vehicle and the driver were identified by the police team.

Moreover, the police arrested the vehicle’s owner, Manish Kumar, for the crime and confiscated the offending vehicle from his possession, according to the DCP. A case has been registered against the accused individual and further investigation is underway by the cops, Veer stated.