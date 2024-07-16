Delhi Police manual for hotel and lodge operators

Licensing unit of the Delhi Police has launched an informative booklet to assist hotel and guest house operators in navigating the process of obtaining and maintaining a licence for their establishments while keeping the security aspect in line.

According to the police’s Licensing Department, the handbook has been designed to ensure that hotel and lodge operators have access to clear, concise, and accurate information regarding the regulatory requirements and best practices for obtaining and maintaining their licenses.

Following the guidelines outlined in the manual, stakeholders will not only be able to ensure compliance with the regulations but also contribute to the overall quality and reputation of Delhi’s hospitality sector, as well as its security aspect.

The 30-page booklet is available in both Hindi and English and contains important provisions provided in the Delhi Police Act (through which power to license emanates) apart from relevant Standing Orders, Terms, and Conditions, which the license holder must comply with at all times.

Earlier this month, a unified portal for amusement activities was launched by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. Developed in collaboration with the MCD, Licensing Unit of the Delhi Police, and the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the portal streamlines the application process, significantly reducing paperwork and simplifying submission requirements.

By integrating various regulatory authorities such as municipal bodies, the Delhi Fire Service, and the Delhi Police on a single platform, the portal ensures seamless coordination and real-time processing of applications.

The LU of the city police deals with the licensing of arms, explosives, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, auditoriums, amusement parks, swimming pools, live concerts, etc.