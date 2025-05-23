Delhi Police launches revamped ZIPNET website with enhanced features

The Delhi Police on Friday launched a revamped version of the ZIPNET (Zonal Integrated Police Network) website with an advanced user interface and improved search functionality aimed at enhancing interstate collaboration and citizen services.

Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora inaugurated the updated platform at the Delhi Police Headquarters in the presence of senior officers.

Advertisement

The website can now be accessed via the Delhi Police’s official portal as well as directly at https://zipnet.delhipolice.gov.in.

Advertisement

The ZIPNET platform, an inter-state collaboration on crime and criminal tracking, has undergone a significant upgrade to meet contemporary technological standards and the revamped website is now better equipped to serve the eight member States of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi by providing seamless access to comprehensive data related to crime, criminals, missing persons, UIDBs, and stolen vehicles.

The key enhancements introduced in this version include Modernized User Interface, a more intuitive and user-friendly design for streamlined navigation and ease of use. Advanced Search Functionality is faster, more precise search features for retrieving information on missing persons, UIDBs, and other records and Bilingual Accessibility.

Moreover, the citizen centric services included in the website are about missing persons, unidentified dead bodies, stolen vehicles, seized, unclaimed vehicles and missing mobile phones.