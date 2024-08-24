Delhi Police issues security advisory for Janmashtami celebrations at Birla Mandir

In view of the Janmashtami celebrations on August 26, the Delhi Police announced special arrangements, including setting up of an assistance booth, for the devotees at the Laxminarayan Temple, also known as Birla Temple.

In an advisory, the police said entry to the temple would only be from Mandir Marg, which can be reached either from Kali Bari Marg or Peshwa Road. Metal dictator doors have also been installed for security checks. Handbags, briefcases, parcels, food packets, cameras, mobile phones, and other battery-operated gadgets won’t be allowed inside the temple premises.

Further, no vehicular traffic will be allowed on Mandir Marg between Panchkuian Road, Park Street on Kali Bari Marg, Udyan Marg and Peshwa Road. There are only two exits from Vatika Geeta Bhawan.

Arrangements have been made for depositing footwear by the Mandir authorities in stalls adjacent to Kali Bari Marg and the Hindu Maha Sabha office on Peshwa Road, added the police.

Additionally, an assistance booth has been set up at the main gate of the temple to assist the devotees.

The police have urged the citizens to cooperate with the security staff in ensuring the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Janmashtami is celebrated on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Bhadrapada. The day is considered spiritually significant as Lord Krishna is believed to have been born on this day to Devaki and Vasudeva in Mathura. His birth is celebrated to honour his divine mission of eradicating evil and establishing dharma.