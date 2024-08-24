Delhi Police holds workshop on Blockchain and Cryptocurrency for officers

A workshop was held by the Delhi Police Academy on Blockchain technology and Cryptocurrency for senior and investigating officers, said police on Saturday.

The workshop, aimed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills to address the challenges posed by these emerging technologies, was inaugurated by Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora. It was attended by officers of all ranks including Special CP, Joint CP DCP, and Investigation officers from districts and specialized with the investigating units of the Delhi Police.

Speaking at the workshop, Chhaya Sharma, IPS, Special CP Training, highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating, “This workshop is an opportunity for our officers to stay ahead of the curve and address the challenges posed by blockchain and cryptocurrency in an evolving criminal landscape and modern financial crimes”.

Bhushan Gulab rao Borase, IPS, from the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad delivered an interactive lecture on the new cyber threats, ensuring that the participant understood the complexities surrounding Bitcoin through practical exercises and demonstrations.

The initiative demonstrates the Delhi Police Academy’s commitment to equipping its officers to address both current and future challenges in law enforcement effectively with enhanced investigating capabilities.