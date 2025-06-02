Delhi Police Head constable held for Rs 50 lakh & jewelry theft from special cell malkhana

A Head Constable of Delhi Police has been arrested for the alleged theft of Rs 51 lakh in cash and jewellery from the malkhana of a special cell unit at Lodhi Road, police sources said on Monday.

The maalkhana is a secured facility where items seized by the Delhi Police during various raids and operations are stored. These include cash, narcotics, weapons, and gold, among other valuables.

The accused, Head Constable Khurshid, having worked there earlier, was well-acquainted with the layout, security measures, and routine operations.

Khurshid had previously been posted at the malkhana, where the theft took place, but was transferred to East Delhi a couple of days ago.

Police sources said that Khursheed entered the Special Cell office without raising suspicion, as the staff assumed he was there for official work. However, during his visit, he carried out the theft and quietly left the premises.

The matter came to light after an audit, and an FIR was registered. Investigations led police to Khursheed, who confessed during questioning. So far, Rs 50 lakh in cash and a large quantity of stolen gold have been recovered from him. Officials are now probing whether he had committed similar thefts earlier.

The incident has raised serious concerns about internal security and oversight, especially as it had taken place within one of the most sensitive units of the Delhi Police.