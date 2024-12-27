Delhi police deports an illegal Bangladesh immigrant

The anti narcotics unit of Delhi police deported a female Bangladeshi immigrant who was staying here illegally for the past six years, the police said on Friday.

The deportee, identified as 28-year-old Sonali Shekh, a resident of Narail District, Khulna Division, Bangladesh, was found residing by violating provisions of the Foreigners Act, it added.

According to a police official, they received information about her staying after her visa had expired and the same was verified by the local police, prompting her deportation. The woman had stayed earlier in Mumbai and was currently residing in Delhi. She was handed over to the immigration officials to ensure her removal from India as per the law of the land, he added.

Earlier, Delhi police had arrested 11 people including five Bangladeshi citizens in connection with providing fake Indian documents to the illegal immigrants. They were providing fake Aadhar cards and Voter cards to the immigrants on the pretext of Rs 15 thousand per document, an official said.

The breakthrough came while the police was probing a murder in South East Delhi and where it found a fake Aadhar card in possession of one of the immigrants who was also having a birth certificate document issued by the Municipal Corporation of Dhaka.