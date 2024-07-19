Delhi Police crime branch nabs 15 including kingpin in kidney transplant racket

The Crime branch of Delhi Police has busted an interstate kidney transplant racket and arrested 15 members of the gang, including the mastermind.

Following the arrest, the cops have seized fake stamps of various officials, forged documents, cash and electronic gadgets that were used in the entire process, the DP said on Friday.

It said information about a well organised organ transplant racket was received which was further confirmed after a woman filed a complaint against two people namely Sandeep and Sumit, alleging that they had cheated her husband of Rs 35,00,000 on the pretext of a kidney transplant.

Based on this, the related persons were identified and raids were conducted to arrest the culprits.

The accused Sumit was arrested from Noida along with fabricated papers, stamp seals and donor-receiver details while Sandeep and Devender were arrested from a five star hotel in Goa, a police official added.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused used to take up jobs in reputed hospitals as transplant co-coordinator and then get trained for the kidney transplant method.

Thereafter, they used to identify the patients suffering from kidney disease who were taking treatment from different hospitals in Delhi, Faridabad, Mohali, Panchkula, Agra, Indore and Gujarat.

Further they used to lure donors from social media and take advantage of their poor financial background and exploited them on the pretext of providing Rs 5 to 6 lakh for donating their kidney.

Afterwards they used to prepare the forged documents of the donor and receiver to show them to close relatives, as this is one of the mandatory terms of the process.

In some cases, they fabricated documents and showed the donor and patient as residents of another state to get a transplant in a different state hospital to avoid any doubt.

Based on these forged documents, the gang used to get their preliminary medical examination done and arranged to pass the scrutiny of the Transplant Authorisation Committee in different hospitals.

The cops asserted that so far, it has been revealed that the syndicate had succeeded in getting kidney transplants at 11 hospitals across various states.

The kingpin Sandeep had a MBA degree in Public health and had worked as a Transplant Coordinator in various hospitals.

He was also involved in a credit card cheating case earlier at Shalimar Bagh police station, the police added.

Meanwhile, a similar racket involving Bangladesh nationals was unearthed by the Delhi Police earlier, where seven people, including a female doctor based in the national capital, were arrested.