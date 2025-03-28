Delhi Police constable sustains injury in cross-firing with wanted criminals

A constable of Delhi Police sustained gunshot injuries during an exchange of fire between wanted criminals and cops in the Tilak Nagar area, an official said on Friday.

The encounter occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when a police team raided a hideout of people suspected to be involved in an armed robbery.

Acting on a tip-off, the special staff launched a raid to nab criminals wanted in connection with a case registered at Sultanpuri police station. “The accused had allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint, stealing a mobile phone and cash,” said the police official.

The police team reached the location after confirming the presence of the suspects, and around midnight, when the team inched close, the criminals attempted to flee.

Head constable Vikas and Constable Sandeep chased two suspects for about 400 meters when one of them opened fire, he said. Police returned fire, but Constable Sandeep sustained bullet injuries in his abdomen and left hand. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he is said to be stable and undergoing treatment,” he added.

However, the team managed to arrest two suspects and recovered two loaded country-made pistols from them. Further investigation is underway, and legal proceedings against the arrested suspects are being pursued, he said.

In another incident, the police nabbed a person involved in a case of firing in the Mayapuri area in 2024 after an exchange of fire.

The team of the West district, led by Inspector Rajesh Maurya, traced his hideout in Indira Camp No. 5, Vikaspuri. When they went to nab him at 1:30 am, he opened fire at the police party, which hit one of the staff on the bulletproof jacket.

The police team also fired in self-defence, which hit the assailant in the left leg, just below the knee. He was immediately taken to DDU hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.