Delhi Police conducts verification drive to identify illegal immigrants

To identify illegally staying Bangladeshi nationals, The Delhi Police on Thursday conducted a verification drive in the Sangam Vihar area of Delhi.

The drive has been carried out in compliance with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s directive to the police to launch a special mission to identify Bangladeshi immigrants living in the national capital.

Earlier this week, at a meeting of the top officials of the Delhi Police, it was decided to intensify the measures to identify and deport illegal immigrants from Bangladesh as part of a drive against those staying illegally in the country.

Moreover, the LG had directed the Delhi Police to launch an outreach programme through print and social media to generate public awareness on the importance of verifying employees, domestic help and workers, including construction labour, in the interest of their own security.

“Resident Welfare Associations/Shopkeeper Associations may also be sensitized about the need for antecedent verification before employment. For those employers who are providing employment, accommodation or shelter to such illegal immigrants without antecedent verification, suitable legal action may also be initiated,” the LG’s letter in January to the Delhi Police Commissioner read.

In February this year, the Delhi Police apprehended 16 people suspected of staying in India illegally.

The officials said that the people were found overstaying in India without a valid Visa. They were produced before the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which ordered their deportation. Accordingly, they were sent to a Detention Centre.