Delhi Police bust mother-son drug syndicate; son on the run

A woman has been arrested while efforts are underway to apprehend her son for operating a drug syndicate in Delhi, police said on Monday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan, the mother used to supply drugs in pouches, which were procured by her son from Nepal. The contraband was transported to the national capital via train from West Bengal.

The DCP stated that the trafficking of contraband substances in the Delhi-NCR region was carried out using porter services. The drugs were delivered in parcel form to high-end areas of Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram.

Acting on a tip-off, the woman was arrested from IGNOU Road, Neb Sarai, South Delhi. Police recovered 512 grams of hashish and 1,200 grams of marijuana powder (Morocco).

During interrogation, she revealed that after her husband’s arrest in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case, she got involved in the illegal trade for a few months.

She further disclosed that her son managed the entire network, overseeing drug deliveries and maintaining client records. He is currently residing in Birpara, Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, near the Nepal border. The mother procured ganja and hashish from Nepal via train, with her son handling the supply chain.

Additionally, she confessed to supplying drugs in 10-gram packets in affluent areas of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida. Following her son’s instructions, she received client locations via WhatsApp, coordinated deliveries through porters, and collected payments online.

The police stated that investigations are ongoing to dismantle the entire supply chain and track down other associates involved in the syndicate.