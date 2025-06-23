Delhi police bust interstate drug syndicate; Two arrested

An interstate narcotics trafficking syndicate operating from Odisha to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and several regions was dismantled by the Crime Branch unit of Delhi Police on Monday.

The police mentioned that they have arrested two drug traffickers involved in the transportation and sale of the contraband. Also, the cops confiscated 288 kg of cannabis along with one truck which was used in the crime from their possession.

“Our team received an intel on Sunday regarding a truck carrying contraband that would be arriving near Sarai Kale Khan delivering a large consignment of Cannabis. With this lead, a trap was laid in the tipped area,” said Aditya Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The officer added that upon reaching the spot along with the informer, the truck was identified and intercepted with the two accused.

The duo identified as, Mukesh Dahiya (39) and Rajesh Dahiya (29), both natives of Sonipat in Haryana.

Preliminary investigation in this case, revealed that the narcotics were sourced from Odisha and were intended to be delivered to a recipient in Delhi, mentioned the DCP.

The accused are currently in custody and are being interrogated for further details regarding the broader network and suppliers involved in this illegal drug syndicate, Gautam asserted.

Moreover, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS and probe into the matter is ongoing by the cops to track down others involvement, the DCP stated.