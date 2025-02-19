Delhi Police bust high-tech car theft nexus using key synchronization

The Delhi Police have uncovered a sophisticated car theft racket in the national capital, where thieves used high-tech machines to synchronize duplicate keys with original car keys, officials said on Wednesday.

Following the arrest of two car thieves found in possession of firearms, police gathered intelligence on the gang’s mastermind, Mehtab, who had been involved in 35 similar cases in the past.

Advertisement

He was subsequently apprehended, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan, explaining that the gang used specialized scanners to decode car keys and create new ones.

Advertisement

Over the past few months, they had stolen more than 50 vehicles from Delhi and nearby areas, delivering them to their receiver in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. They specifically targeted high-value vehicles, for which they received significant payments.

The criminals employed advanced software to modify programming and synchronize duplicate keys with the originals, allowing the duplicate keys to function exactly like the factory-issued ones.

During the operation, police recovered four luxury cars, including an SUV, along with two country-made pistols, a decoding machine, and other tools used in the crime.

The stolen vehicles were transported to Meerut, where their original parts were stripped and sold to dealers across the country.