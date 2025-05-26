Delhi Police bust exam cheating racket; four held, including two school staffers and a dummy candidate

Delhi Police busted a cheating racket in a government job examination conducted by CBSE with the arrest of a group of four individuals from an exam center in Greater Kailash, officials said on Monday.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sumit Dahiya (29), who impersonated the dummy candidate, Bimal Kumar Singh (59), a physics teacher at the examination center school, Baljeet Singh (50), who worked as the office superintendent of the same school, and a 40-year-old woman from Kanjhawala in Delhi.

An official mentioned that the trio was allegedly helping the dummy candidate in the examination center for the post of non-teaching staff under the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Samiti, which was conducted by the CBSE, police said in a statement.

Police also mentioned that the dummy candidate, Sumit Dahiya, was sent by one Ankur to appear in the examination on his behalf.

“The matter came to light on May 18, when a complaint was received at Greater Kailash police station about an impersonation attempt at a private school in Hemkunt Colony, where the CBSE was conducting the JNV recruitment exam,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Ankit Chauhan, in a press conference.

The officer said that, based on the complaint, a case was registered at the police station and an investigation was taken up by the cops. The accused, Sumit, on the basis of the inquiry conducted, was taken into police custody and was questioned by the team in this regard.

When questioned in the case, Sumit Dahiya revealed the involvement of the trio, who were subsequently apprehended based on his statement and were found to have facilitated his entry into the school to appear for the examination.

On questioning Sumit Dahiya in this case, it came out that the woman, who was linked with the school staff, allegedly coordinated with them to allow Dahiya’s entry into the examination hall using documents of the original candidate named Ankur, police asserted.

During interrogation, Dahiya revealed that a middleman promised him Rs 6 lakhs to impersonate Ankur, the original candidate, in the Junior Secretariat Attendant exam, and to ensure access to the exam center, he contacted a known woman with school connections.

He, in his interrogation, further disclosed that she arranged a Rs 2 lakh deal and introduced him to Bimal and Baljeet. Both were paid Rs 50,000 each to facilitate his entry and impersonation during the exam.

Ankur’s original Aadhaar card and admit card, both of which were used to gain entry to the exam center, were recovered from Dahiya’s possession. Police also recovered the OMR sheet filled out by Dahiya during the examination.

All accused were apprehended based on Dahiya’s disclosure. Efforts are currently underway to arrest the original candidate, Ankur, and the middleman who arranged the deal, police said.