Delhi Police bolsters security arrangements for Holi, Friday prayers

A day ahead of the festival of colours, Holi, and Friday prayers, Delhi Police have made elaborate arrangements to make the celebrations smooth and safe for the public. The measures include foot patrolling, meetings with local communities, and keeping a bird’s eye view of vulnerable sections with the help of drones.

With the deployment of additional staff in vulnerable areas, senior police officials conducted meetings with local peace committees to promote communal harmony and discourage the spread of rumours.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harshvardhan told The Statesman, “With the help of drones and additional deployment of personnel, police have ensured smooth celebrations.

“We held meetings with the local communities and asked for their cooperation. They have ensured smooth and peaceful festivities,” he said.

“Patrolling is being done on foot as well as on regular PCRs. Additionally, more than 60 patrolling vehicles (motorcycles) and over 40 pickets have been set up in the area,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahala.

Moreover, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surendra Chaudhary said, “Aman Committee meetings were held by SHOs staff of Police Station Sagarpur, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Subroto Park, and Delhi Cantonment to promote peace and harmony. Community members and religious representatives were sensitised about safety measures for upcoming festivals.”

A senior police officer said that officers in plain clothes would be deployed for additional surveillance. These officers will monitor any suspicious activities to ensure timely intervention.

“Delhi Police will take strict action against those attempting to disrupt peace. Special attention will be given to college and hostel areas, where incidents of water balloon and colour throwing in public spaces have been reported in previous years. If any hooliganism causes distress to the public, police intervention will follow immediately,” he added.

Special teams will be deployed to check drunken driving, red-light violations, rash driving, and stunt biking. Strict monitoring will take place at drinking hotspots and vulnerable areas, with radar guns deployed to curb overspeeding.

Additionally, the law enforcement agency has also warned of strict action against vehicle owners who allow minors or unauthorised individuals to drive. Flag marches have already been conducted in crowded marketplaces such as Sadar Bazar, and patrolling through motorcycles and mobile vans will continue throughout the day.