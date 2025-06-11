Delhi Police ASI among two held by vigilance team in bribery case

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) among two was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe in Southwest Delhi’s Govindpuri, it said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as ASI Sushil Sharma, posted at the Govindpuri police station, was arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 5,000. As per the information, he was the investigating officer of a case that involved a quarrel and assault between two families, the police mentioned.

The case came to light when a resident of Govindpuri who works as a daily wager alleged that Sushil demanded Rs 10,000 to delete the names of his family members from the criminal investigation.

After the initial payment of Rs 5,000, the accused demanded the remaining amount, on which the complainant approached the Vigilance Unit of the Delhi Police.

On the basis of the statement of the complainant, an investigation into this case was initiated to nab the accused red-handed, and a trap was laid by the police team.

Furthermore, the accused directed the victim to hand over the bribe amount to a tea vendor, who was also allegedly involved with the accused. After the tea vendor handed over the money to Sushil, the team apprehended both the tea vendor and the accused ASI.

The tainted currency notes were recovered from the ASI’s possession, the official added.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita in the case.

Both the accused, Sushil and the tea vendor, have been arrested by the police officials and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing, said an official.