Delhi Police arrests plumber for kidnapping 4-year old girl

In a prompt action taken by the Delhi Police, its team has cracked a blind case of kidnapping of a four-year old girl child in Rohini’s Begumpur, within hours of the incident, the police said on Monday.

The cops have arrested the alleged accused person, who is a 35-year-old plumber, and safely reunited the child with her parents, a senior police official said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on August 24, when the girl was abducted while she was playing on the street in Bharat Vihar, Begumpur.

The police received a PCR call regarding the incident and immediately a case was registered and a special team was formed in view of the child’s safety.

During the probe, the special team roped in local informers and analyzed CCTV footage of the cameras installed in the area.

Finally, the alleged person was zeroed down with the concerted efforts of the team, who was also found to be a resident of Begumpur.

Accordingly, the girl was safely rescued within four hours of the incident, a police official added.

The accused used to work as a plumber and also a part time painter, and is presently under police’s custody, an official added.