Delhi Police arrest two drug peddlers with 120 kg of narcotics

The Delhi Police arrested two drug peddlers from the Narela area and seized 120 kg of narcotics from them, the police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sahab Singh and Pradeep Kumar, both residents of Haryana, were trafficking in illegal drugs procured from Odisha in Delhi-NCR.

According to the police, based on the intelligence inputs about the transport of narcotic substances hidden in an artificially created truck cavity from Odisha, they put suspected phone numbers on surveillance and intercepted the truck near the Narela area of outer Delhi.

Advertisement

During the search of the suspected truck, the police recovered six plastic bags containing a total amount of 120 kg of marijuana valued at around Rs 40 lakh in the international market.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at the police station crime branch.

The cops stated that the accused were involved in drug trafficking to earn quick money. They used to procure marijuana directly from the forests of Odisha and made it available to the dealers in Delhi-NCR at their doorstep.