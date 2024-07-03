Delhi Police arrest rape accused wanted in murder to murder case

The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a man, declared a ‘proclaimed offender’, in a rape case. He was also wanted in an attempt to murder case, the police said on Wednesday.

Identified as 26-year-old Kamal Singh alias Pahadi, the accused, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy here, is involved in two cases of murder, the police added.

According to the police, last year, a minor girl was abducted while she was returning home and raped by two men at a vacant place. Her ordeal didn’t end there but the other two men took her to the place of the accused where the trio sexually assaulted her.

While four accused were held after the registration of a case in the matter, Kamal remained absconding since then. During the trial, a court declared him a ‘Proclaimed Offender.’

The police further said that last year, he was involved in a shootout in Ghevra during the intervening night of July 31 and August 1, 2023. He fired two rounds at the complainant’s house as a result of which a woman sustained a gunshot injury.

A case was registered in the shootout case, and an accused, identified as Faizan alias Nanhe alias Kalu was nabbed. However, Kamal Singh alias Pahadi again evaded arrest.

Faizan was arrested by the police following an exchange of fire, an official added.

According to a senior police official, on June 16, an input regarding the absconding accused was received. Considering the gravity of the situation, a dedicated team of the crime branch headed by Inspector Sandeep Swami comprising SI Sukhvinder Singh, SI Ravi Saini, and others under the supervision of ACP Narender Singh, was constituted and it successfully apprehended Pahadi.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he, along with his associates, had abducted the minor girl from Swaroop Nagar and raped her at Bhalswa Dairy. After the case was filed in this regard, his associates were arrested while he was on the run, evading arrest by changing locations.

He also revealed that he, along with his friend Faizan, had gone to a person’s house in Ghevra and fired two bullets at the main gate. One round hit a woman.