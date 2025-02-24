Delhi Police arrest 2 for robbing vegetable vendor in Khyala

The Delhi Police have arrested two individuals for allegedly robbing a vegetable vendor in Khyala, West Delhi, officials said on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shristi Pandey stated that, according to the complainant, he was returning home after selling vegetables when two men approached him in JJ Colony on a black scooter around 3:50 pm.

The assailants got off their vehicle and claimed that his nephew had an altercation with someone. They then lured the complainant behind a delivery van, where they threatened him with a knife and robbed him of Rs 41,600.

A complaint was subsequently registered, and a police team was dispatched to investigate.

During the investigation, the police examined CCTV footage from the area, which helped them identify the suspects and their vehicle.

Based on technical surveillance and information from informants, the police apprehended the accused.

The suspects have been identified as Dilip (32), a resident of Tilak Nagar, Khyala, who works as a private driver, and Prabhjot Singh (31), a resident of Santgarh, Tilak Nagar, who is a rickshaw driver.

Further investigation revealed that both detainees have criminal records. Dilip has 17 previous cases related to robbery, snatching, and theft, while Singh has five prior involvements in similar crimes, officials said.

Pandey further stated that the police recovered the weapon used in the crime along with other stolen items from the accused.

A case has been registered against both individuals under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is underway to gather further evidence.