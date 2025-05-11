Delhi Police arrest 2 criminals involved in 50 murder-related cases

In a major crackdown following a police encounter, the Delhi Police claimed to have nabbed two criminals from South West Delhi’s RK Puram area.

Police said on Sunday that the apprehended were involved in over 50 cases of murder, attempted murder, shootout with police, snatching, robbery, and firing in several districts of the city.

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, while the team of the RK Puram police station was on patrol, they suspected two individuals sitting on the footpath of the Service Road, Rao Tula Ram Marg, towards Sector-9 of the area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Surendra Chourdhary said.

Additionally, when the two were probed by the police about their whereabouts, they tried to flee the spot by opening fire on the cops, to which the team retaliated by firing two rounds in the air and warning them to surrender, but they continued to fire.

Furthermore, in self-defense, the team opened fire on them, injuring one of the criminals in the left leg. During the scuffle, the police team also overpowered another criminal, who was unhurt. A pistol loaded with two rounds was recovered from his possession.

During the brief course of interrogation with the two, they admitted that on May 4, they had snatched a gold chain from a person standing at Vivekanand Market. Subsequently, they also confessed to multiple snatching and theft incidents across the city.

Amid the probe, the team confiscated one pistol loaded with two live cartridges and two spent cartridges, one pistol with two live cartridges and one spent cartridge, one stolen motorcycle, and one forged motorcycle number plate, the senior officer mentioned.

Moreover, a case has been registered against both culprits, and an investigation is underway by the police team, the DCP stated.