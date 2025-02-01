Delhi Police apprehends 4 Bangladeshi immigrants

In a crackdown on illegally staying foreign nationals, the Delhi police have apprehended four Bangladeshi immigrants, including a mother-daughter duo, from the Central district, authorities said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M. Harshvardhan stated that 21 immigrants staying illegally had been apprehended so far as part of an ongoing investigation in the district and were sent to a detention centre for deportation.

He added that the arrested persons, identified as Zohra Khatoon, Pushpo Sarkar, Mohammad Ali, and a minor, had been staying illegally in the national capital on the basis of forged documents.

On January 28, the police identified three suspected Bangladeshi nationals residing in a rented property in the Paharganj area. During verification, they produced fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and other identity cards, claiming to be Indian nationals. However, the documents later turned out to be forged. Based on this, a case was registered against them, the DCP said.

Elaborating on the illegal stay of the mother-daughter duo, he said that Zohra Khatoon entered India illegally through the Benapole border and was living in Delhi for over 20 years. In October 2020, she acquired an Indian passport under the name Sweety Sarkar, listing Delhi as her place of birth. She also holds an Aadhaar card, PAN card, and Voter ID card, and works for a travel consultancy near the R K Ashram Metro Station. Her daughter’s Indian passport was issued in September 2024.

Another illegal immigrant, Mohammad Ali Amin, had overstayed in Delhi after his visa expired in December 2024 and was sent for deportation through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), the official added.