Delhi: One dead, 2 injured in Mahendru Enclave building collapse

An old building collapsed in Mahendru Enclave area near Model Town, Delhi on Saturday where one person lost his life, the fire services said, adding that two people sustained injuries.

The incident is said to have been reported at around 3 pm, and the Fire Department sent the team for the rescue work.

A total of three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, while the inured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to the civic body, a team of the National Disaster Response Force also reached the spot to help the DFS in the rescue work, as it was suspected that there was possibility of more people who could be trapped under the rubble.

It is also said that there was some repair or demolition work going on in the building premises, which had likely made it dangerous and following Saturday afternoon’s downpour, the incident took place.

The MCD has asked concerned department to survey adjacent buildings to ascertain if the collapse affected them.