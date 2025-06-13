Delhi: Minister Pabitra Margherita flags off first batch of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025

Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita presided over an event to flag off the first batch of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025 on Friday at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan in the national capital.

The minister felicitated the yatris on their selection and wished them a safe and fulfilling Yatra.

In his remarks, the minister recognised the role of various government of India ministries and departments, such as the Ministries of Defence, Home Affairs, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the state governments of Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim, and the National Informatics Centre.

He appreciated the Chinese side for its cooperation for the resumption of the Yatra.

On May 21, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said a total of 750 Yatris have emerged successful in the draw for selection for Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, organised by the Ministry.

Earlier on April 26, the Ministry announced that the much-awaited Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will take place between June to August, this year. “This year, five batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, and 10 batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, are scheduled to travel through Uttarakhand State crossing over at Lipulekh Pass, and through Sikkim State crossing over at Nathu La Pass, respectively,” read a statement issued by the MEA.

It stated that the website kmy.gov.in has been opened for acceptance of applications and the Yatris will be selected from among applicants through a “fair, computer-generated, random and gender-balanced” selection process. The entire process commencing with online application till selection of Yatris has been fully computerised since 2015.

“The applicants do not need to send letters or fax to seek information. The feedback options on the website can be used for obtaining information, registering observations or making suggestions for improvement,” the MEA mentioned.