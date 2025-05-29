Delhi Minister inaugurates campaign to promote tech support and innovations in farming

Delhi Agriculture Minister Kapil Mishra on Thursday inaugurated “Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan” to encourage the adoption of new technologies and innovations for farming in the capital.

According to an official document, the scheme promotes direct interaction between farmers and agricultural scientists. Under this campaign, special dialogue camps will be organised at 50 locations across Delhi, where scientists and farmers will engage in direct interaction, Mishra said.

Further, as a part of this initiative, scientists will be tasked to document the experiences and innovations of the farmers and educate them about the modern agricultural techniques. The two-way interactions of this project will ensure farmers’ participation in future agricultural policies.

The minister also issued a stern warning to those involved in the black marketing of fertilisers. “Stop the black marketing of fertilisers immediately, or the government will not hesitate to take strict legal action. Compromising farmers’ rights will not be tolerated,” he asserted.

In his address, Mishra emphasised that the campaign will be particularly beneficial for the rural areas of Delhi, where farmers’ issues have long been ignored.

During the press briefing, he said, “Even I was unaware that Delhi had an agriculture ministry, but now the times have changed. Our government is determined to give Delhi’s rural areas their rightful identity. There are farmers in Delhi, there is agriculture, and now an empowered agriculture ministry is working actively.”

Mishra further stated that the Centre is conducting this campaign across the country, with a target of establishing direct dialogue with 1.5 crore farmers. More than 2,000 teams of scientists will participate across 700+ districts. Through this initiative, scientists will introduce farmers to new technologies and compile their suggestions to incorporate them into future policy-making exercises.