Delhi min Indraj Singh listens to public grievances in Bawana

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Monday visited Deep Vihar area under the Bawana Assembly constituency to review public grievances related to drainage, water logging, supply of clean water, and other civic issues.

He met the locals and heard their problems with patience in a bid to chalk out a solution for their long pending issues.

During the inspection, Indraj instructed the concerned departments to immediately begin essential works, and to prepare and implement plans to complete other pending issues of the area within set timelines.

Indraj directed officials to urgently address and complete works related to water logging, ensuring adequate clean water supply, repairing damaged pipelines, and construction and repair of the roads.

He asserted that the works must commence without any further delay, and emphasized that all departments must work in close coordination to provide timely relief to residents, and to ensure the development of the area.

Senior officials from the District Magistrate’s (DM) office, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, DSIIDC, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Jal Board (Maintenance and Project), Zonal Revenue Officer and the Delhi Development Authority were present during the inspection conducted by the minister.

The minister further stated that all the civic works must be of high quality, and completed within stipulated deadlines, so that the public gets relief.

He instructed the officials to regularly monitor the works, asking them to ensure there is no laxity in the implementation.

Indraj underlined that resolving public issues should be treated as a priority, which is the aim of the Delhi government.