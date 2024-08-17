Delhi Metro to keep standby trains ready on Raksha Bandhan day

To make it convenient for the movement of passengers on Raksha Bandhan day on Monday, August 19, Delhi Metro will have additional standby trains ready on its corridors to handle any increased demand, a DMRC spokesperson said on Saturday.

The DMRC will also deploy additional personnel at stations to manage the extra rush of commuters by operating extra ticket counters.

Passengers are requested to use Mobile Apps such as DMRC MOMENTUM 2.O, WHATSAPP, PAYTM, ONE DELHI, and AMAZON to purchase QR tickets online to avoid the rush at ticket counters. Alternatively, they can buy a National Common Mobility Card or Smart Card from Customer care centres.

Guards/Customer Facilitation Agents (CFA) will be deployed at major Metro stations to help and guide commuters on the day, the spokesperson added.