Delhi Metro pays homage to India’s brave heroes

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has dedicated an entire platform wall at M Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh Metro Station on the Pink Line to pay tribute to the brave heroes who have been honoured with the prestigious Param Veer Chakra, India’s highest military decoration.

“The artwork, meticulously crafted by a team of talented artists, features vivid and lifelike depictions of the Param Veer Chakra awardees, capturing their indomitable spirit and unwavering courage in the face of adversity,” said DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal.

The official said each portrait is accompanied by a brief about them.

“These heroes have received the highest military honour to protect our nation and serve as a poignant reminder of the immense sacrifices made by our armed forces in the defence of our motherland. DMRC invites the commuters to take a moment to pause and reflect on the lives of these remarkable individuals and to draw inspiration from their selfless dedication to the cause of our nation,” Dayal said.

He said this art installation is not just a tribute to the heroes, but also a testament to the resilience and strength of the Indian spirit, and a celebration of the values of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism that define us as a people.

The official further said this thoughtful integration within one of India’s busiest metro networks highlights how infrastructure can be leveraged for cultural appreciation while enhancing community engagement through meaningful interactions with history.

“DMRC has always endeavoured to utilize its premises to pay respect to the courage and valour of our armed forces. DMRC has honoured the legacy of distinguished heroes by naming select stations after them, such as Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar Station, Arjan Garh, and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Station, among others,” Dayal said.

In addition, the official said a unique permanent exhibition dedicated to the Gallantry award recipients of the Indian Armed Forces has been curated at the Rajouri Garden Metro station.

This unique exhibition titled “Veerta Aur Vikas” is a tribute to the gallantry award recipients of the Indian Armed Forces who have shown exemplary courage to preserve the sovereignty and dignity of the nation, he added.