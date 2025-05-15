Delhi Metro joins ONDC network, enabling metro ticketing across over 10 popular apps

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has taken a significant leap in digital innovation by becoming the first large-scale urban transit system in India to integrate with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

“The DMRC was made live on the ONDC Network as a soft launch during November 2024 and now Delhi Metro tickets can be booked through over 10 widely used consumer apps, including Chartr, EaseMyTrip, Google Maps, Highway Delite, Miles & Kilometres (via Telegram), NammaYatri, OneTicket, Rapido, Redbus, Tummoc and Yatri Railways,” a DMRC spokesperson said on Thursday.

This development allows commuters to access metro services without the need to download a dedicated app or navigate through separate digital platforms. With an average daily ridership of 6.5 million passengers, DMRC’s onboarding onto the ONDC Network marks a critical step towards building an interoperable, accessible, and commuter-friendly digital mobility ecosystem.

Through a single-point integration enabled by Technology Service Provider SequelString AI (SAI), DMRC’s ticketing services are now accessible across a wide range of digital touchpoints—mobility apps, travel platforms, journey planners, and even a Telegram bot. This move ensures that metro access is seamlessly embedded into the existing digital routines of commuters.

This integration brings tangible benefits to commuters, both for inter-city and intra-city travel. For instance, an inter-city passenger traveling from Jaipur to Delhi via bus can now use the Redbus app not just to book their bus ticket, but also to purchase a Delhi Metro ticket from ISBT Kashmere Gate to any onward destination within the city—without switching platforms.

Similarly, for intra-city commuters, a user on the Rapido app can plan an entire journey in one go — starting with a bike taxi ride from home to Dhaula Kuan Metro Station, continuing via Delhi Metro to Anand Vihar, and completing the trip with a final bike or cab ride.

Mr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC, said, “This partnership with ONDC is part of our effort to simplify metro travel and bring it into the digital spaces people already use every day. By offering ticketing through multiple familiar apps, we are removing the friction that often comes with transit access.”

Vibhor Jain, Acting CEO and COO at ONDC, said, “The integration of DMRC into the ONDC Network illustrates how open digital ecosystems can enable broader, more seamless access to public services. By connecting once to the Network, DMRC can now offer ticketing across a range of everyday apps without needing custom integrations for each one.”

This collaboration signifies more than a technological advancement—it signals a broader shift toward open digital public infrastructure. By embedding physical services like metro ticketing into digital networks, access becomes an integrated part of everyday life, not an isolated task. DMRC’s participation in ONDC supports its larger vision of expanding its digital footprint while simplifying user experience.