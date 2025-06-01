Delhi Metro introduces priority frisking for special category passengers

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in coordination with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), has introduced a priority frisking initiative at all metro stations for special category passengers.

The initiative will benefit divyangjans, pregnant women, women with infants, senior citizens, and injured persons. “The objective of this initiative is to provide a smooth and hassle-free travel experience for these passengers, ensuring they can move through security checks with ease and convenience,” a DMRC spokesperson said on Sunday.

Advertisement

By implementing priority frisking, the DMRC reaffirms its commitment to making the metro system more accessible, inclusive, and empathetic for all.

Advertisement

In case of any doubt or dispute regarding eligibility for this facility, security personnel may request passengers to provide relevant documents to verify their status.

The DMRC is working in close coordination with the CISF and security personnel to implement the priority frisking initiative and issue necessary guidelines to ensure a seamless experience for special category passengers.

The DMRC has always prioritised accessibility for divganjans and senior citizens by providing end-to-end services across the metro system, including reserved seating.

All DMRC premises are commuter-friendly, with facilities such as tactile paths, wheelchairs, and other support systems to ensure a seamless travel experience. With this step also, the DMRC continues to set an example for public transportation systems across the country by reinforcing its commitment to social responsibility.