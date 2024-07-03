Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi launches dengue awareness campaign

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor Shelly Oberoi, on Wednesday, launched a dengue awareness campaign to make people aware of the prevention of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya under the “Upchar se behtar hai roktham” campaign at Inderpuri in Karol Bagh zone.

Speaking on the occasion, Oberoi said, “Controlling dengue is a major challenge which can be overcome only with collective participation.”

The mayor said the main objective of the dengue awareness campaign is to educate and make people aware of the prevention and preventive measures against dengue. She emphasised the importance of maintaining a clean and mosquito-free environment.

Advertisement

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak, who was also present on the occasion, highlighted the important role of community participation in combating the spread of dengue while reiterating his government’s commitment to public health and safety.

He said due to the efforts of the MCD, there has been a huge decline in dengue cases this time. “We need the cooperation of all the people to make this campaign successful. We hope that all the people will cooperate with the MCD officers and employees in this fight,” Pathak added.

Local Councillor Jyoti Gautam, members of the resident welfare association (RWA) of all the wards of Karol Bagh Zone, and a large number of local people were present at the launch of the campaign.