Delhi Mayor directs to intensify efforts to eliminate GVPs

Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi on Tuesday asked Deputy Commissioners of six zones to intensify efforts to eliminate garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) in the city.

Chairing a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners, the Mayor discussed the issues related to GVPs and also received progress reports from the concerned officials.

During the meeting, he instructed all the officials to share photos with him after cleaning the GVPs every morning and evening.

The Mayor emphasised the need for twice daily monitoring of GVP points to ensure their elimination.

He directed to beautify the removed GVPs, install dustbins and close the area with sheets. He also asked to put up signage on the GVPs that challans will be issued for dumping garbage at these points.

The Mayor also asked to increase the number of auto tippers.

Stating that the meeting is part of a comprehensive initiative to clean Delhi, in which special cleanliness drives will be run in each zone, he has pledged to thoroughly clean each ward, ensuring a clean and healthy environment for the residents of Delhi.

“By tackling GVPs, the MCD aims to prevent garbage dumping in open spaces, and place flower pots in their place to maintain cleanliness,” the Mayor said.

He urged the citizens to report garbage vulnerable points to the MCD helpline.

“The first priority of the AAP in the MCD is to make Delhi a garbage free city. We are working on a war footing to achieve this goal,” the Mayor added.