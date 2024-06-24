Delhi Mayor asks MC Commissioner to improve sanitation, ensure cleaning of drains

Delhi Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi on Monday held an important meeting with Municipal Commissioner Ashwani Kumar and asked him to improve the sanitation system in the city, and ensure cleaning of drains as well.

The meeting was aimed to strengthen the sanitation system and emphasize the cleaning of drains before the monsoon.

The Mayor stated that cleaning of drains should be done on a war footing before the monsoon to prevent water logging in Delhi this year.

She has stressed that locations prone to waterlogging should be identified and additional pumps should be deployed at such places.

She also directed the officials to take immediate action in areas where citizens report water logging problems.

Mayor has asked all the DCs to inspect their zones on the ground to identify the issues.

She also mentioned that she herself and the area councilors would also conduct field inspections to ensure work is being carried out at the ground level.

Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, Leader of House Mukesh Goel, Deputy Commissioners of all zones, Engineer in chief and other senior officials of the MCD attended this meeting.

All the officials briefed the Mayor and the Commissioner about the issues and problems of their respective areas.

The Mayor has directed the concerned officials to take appropriate steps to improve the sanitation system across all zones, and also said that additional sanitation workers should be deployed in the areas, and strict measures should be taken against the concerned zone’s concessionaires to ensure proper cleaning.

She directed all DCs to hold meetings with their zone’s concessionaires and ensure timely garbage collection from households by auto- tippers, and the mayor has stressed special attention to vulnerable points regarding garbage.

Oberoi has directed to make special arrangements for the removal of construction and demolition waste in all zones.

She emphasized the need for coordination with all agencies to make Delhi a clean and garbage free city.