Delhi LG reviews plantation exercise amid heatwave conditions

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday reviewed the plantation exercise in the city amid severe heatwave conditions.

Chairing an inter-departmental/agency meeting, he issued the directions to Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The LG directed for planting of fruiting trees, especially like bananas that start fruiting in a short time and guavas, ‘jamun’, mangoes, ‘ber’, in the ridge and other forested areas to ensure that animals like monkeys and birds, hitherto deprived of their habitat and food, are provided for.

Saxena said this will minimize man-animal conflict and ensure controlling the monkey menace in the city apart from addressing the issue of traffic snarls due to feeding of such animals by people on roads.

He said no plantation to be carried out on footpaths and as far as possible efforts be made to plant trees on the central verges.

Among other instructions include sapling should be distributed to people free of cost and RWAs should be brought on board to ensure plantation and further monitoring of the growth and plantation should be done along railway tracks.

It may be noted that the DDA, during 2024-25, is planting about 9.5 lakh trees/shrubs across its 11 horticulture divisions spread throughout the city and its seven bio-diversity parks.

During the preceding two years, DDA has planted about 21 lakh trees/shrubs for which the survival rate has been 90 per cent.

Underlining that there can be no compromise with plantation, afforestation and reforestation, the LG also brought up the ongoing heat-wave and emphasised that the very survival of humanity had been put under question.