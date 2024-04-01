Delhi LG inspects restoration work at Sanjay Van, Mehrauli Archaeological Park

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday visited Sanjay Van and Mehrauli Archaeological Park here and reviewed progress of on-going comprehensive restoration and beautification works undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the deadline for which has been set before the onset of this monsoon.

“These heritage monuments will be developed as new public assets for the capital and will help Delhi emerge as a heritage city. Most of the works at both the sites have been completed and are already drawing a large number of footfalls since October last year when the LG had inaugurated the renovated Mehrauli Archaeological Park,” the LG office said.

Saxena had first visited the two sites on February 4, 2023 and since then he had been overseeing the restoration work at the sites, it said.

Recently these sites have been handed over to the DDA by the ASI which is assisting in the protection of the monuments and its restoration. Also, the Culture Ministry has also agreed recently that DDA will use its resources to execute the conservation works while ASI, with all its expertise, will supervise the conservation works.

The Mehrauli Archaeological Park, which is close to Qutub Minar, is spread across in around 200 acres and is known to have more than 100 historical monuments and ruins. The nearby Sanjay Van also houses several monuments including Qila Rai Pithora, once the capital of Prithviraj Chauhan of Tomar dynasty. The other monuments there include Rajon Ki Baoli and Anangtal Baoli, which are now undergoing restoration.