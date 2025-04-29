Delhi LG, CM review drain cleaning, ongoing water work

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday conducted a joint inspection of the ongoing drain cleaning and water management work while officials were instructed to construct roads along both sides of the Munak Canal which supplies water to the city.

CM visited key sites such as Najafgarh Drain near Inderlok Metro Station in North Delhi, Prembari Bridge, Shalimar Bagh Singhalpur Village, A.U. Slum Road (near VIPS College), Munak Canal and Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant.

Following the comprehensive inspection, Gupta gave instructions to the officials for road construction on both sides of the Munak Canal, and also asked them to prepare an action plan for water conservation and purification.

CM has said that currently, Delhi’s water supply and sewage systems are fragmented, and there is a need to thoroughly assess the sources of water, its distribution mechanisms, and the capacities of STPs and WTPs.

She asserted that the entire system requires a planned restructuring, and added that the government and all its concerned departments are working together with this integrated vision to establish a strong and replicable model of water management in the national capital.

The inspection conducted by the CM was aimed to review the key infrastructure, drainage management, road construction, drain cleaning, and water management works in the capital.

MP Praveen Khandelwal, and officials from DDA, MCD, PWD, and the Haryana government also accompanied CM Gupta during the inspection.

Meanwhile, LG acknowledged that Sheesh Mahal Park in North West Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, was not only had historical importance, but the same is also culturally important for the city.

He said that during his visit to the place last year, it was in a neglected condition, and then given its heritage value, restoration work was started, jointly led by the DDA and ASI, and the same will be completed in the coming one or two months, and then it will be opened for public.

LG also informed that during the inspection conducted today, various problems related to the water system were thoroughly reviewed.

He said that efforts are underway to clean canals, prevent water leakage, and enhance the capacity of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

He mentioned that the CM, ministers and officials are personally conducting ground inspections, and in the past two months, more drain cleaning has been accomplished than in the past few years.

“Our goal is to preserve Delhi’s heritage and greenery while making it a beautiful, well-planned, and proud national capital,” Saxena added.

CM Gupta reassured that the Delhi Government is committed to providing world-class infrastructure to its citizens.

She emphasized that the purpose of the inspection was not just to set deadlines, but to ensure that visible and tangible progress is made on the ground.