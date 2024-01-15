Delhi LG accords approval for notifying 147 acres of land in Rani Khera

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has given his nod for notifying 147 acres of land in Rani Khera locality of north west Delhi for developing it as an industrial area.

“The LG’s nod for notifying 147 acres of land in Rani Khera industrial area comes three months after he gave similar approval for specifying 55.20 acres of land at Baprola Industrial area in September 2023 and 920 acres of land at Kanjhawala Industrial area in May 2023,” the LG office said on Monday.

It may be mentioned that the land was earlier transferred to the Delhi State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) from Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in 2007, where DSIIDC was intending to develop the Multilevel Manufacturing Hub but due to the stay imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on December 14, 2017, the project got stuck until the Supreme Court vacated the NGT order on July 31, 2023, it said.

“After the legal hurdles were cleared, the Industries Department, GNCTD on January 3 presented the file before Saxena seeking his approval for notifying the Rani Khera industrial area for development as an industrial area by DSIIDC under the provision of Sub-section (k) of Section 2 of the Delhi Industrial Development Operation and Maintenance (DIDOM) Act, 2010 in terms of the Master Plan of Delhi 2021,” the LG office said.

While submitting the proposal of Rani Khera industrial area, the LG was informed that the Centre’s law officer has opined that in view of the entire conspectus of the case, the judgment dated July 31, 2023 passed by the Apex court is amply clear in holding that the land in question is released from being used for the purpose of the solid waste management and hence, the querist is not prevented from using the land for the purposes for which it was acquired, it said.