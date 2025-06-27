Delhi Legislative Assembly to host symposium on long-lasting impact of Emergency

The Delhi Legislative Assembly will hold a special symposium on Saturday, 28 June, to assess the impact of the Emergency imposed on Independent India during Indira Gandhi’s regime between 1975 and 1977.

Under the banner of #SamvidhanHatyaDiwas, the ruling party, which considers the period the darkest in the history of Indian democracy and Constitution, has named the meeting, “Bharatiya Loktantra aur Samvidhaan ka Sabse Andhkaarmaya Daur: Na Bhoolein, Na Shama Karen.”

According to the official document, the conference will bring together speakers from all walks of life, including scholars, constitutional experts, senior journalists, bureaucrats, civil society members, and individuals with first-hand experience of the Emergency.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, former Union Minister Satyanarayan Jatiya, and India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma will deliver the keynote addresses.

“The event is envisioned as a national moment of introspection, aiming to revisit one of the most tumultuous and authoritarian phases in India’s democratic history,” read the official statement. Another objective that the symposium hopes to achieve is exploring the long-lasting implications of the Emergency on India’s democratic fabric.

Through these reflective discussions and personal accounts of those who lived through that period, the meeting will highlight the need to preserve the independence of democratic institutions, protect civil liberties, and uphold constitutional values, the official document read.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta pointed out that “the symposium serves not only as a tribute to those who resisted the Emergency, but also as a solemn reminder to the younger generation to stay vigilant, safeguard democratic values, and ensure such a dark chapter is never repeated.”

To mark this significant milestone, a thought-provoking and informative commemorative booklet, “Apatkaal@50,” will also be released during the event.