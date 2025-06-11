Delhi installs another free water ATM as mercury soars

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Wednesday inaugurated a free water ATM in the Daryaganj area to provide clean and chilled drinking water to students and residents.

Installed at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, the dispenser is a part of the city’s Heat Action Plan 2025 — a wider initiative aimed at ensuring citizens have free access to safe drinking water during peak summer months.

Speaking at the launch, Singh said the government aims to install over a thousand such water ATMs across schools and key public locations by next year, targeting a daily reach of 8 to 10 lakh people.

“This is not just about water; it’s about dignity to life, health, and public service,” he said, underscoring the broader vision behind the project.

According to the official document, the initiative aims not only to tackle heat-related challenges but also to make the basic civic amenity of clean water accessible to all, especially daily wage workers, students, and passersby, who often lack access to safe drinking water in public spaces.

The statement also emphasised that the newly installed systems are well-suited to meet high demand during peak summer months, crediting features such as advanced filtration, temperature control, and energy efficiency. They require minimal maintenance, making them suitable for sustained public use.

During the launch event, the minister also highlighted several key locations across Delhi where similar water ATMs have already been installed. These include Kashmere Gate ISBT, providing relief to long-distance travellers; Shalimar Bagh, catering to schools and nearby markets; and the Delhi Secretariat, serving hundreds of government staff and daily visitors.