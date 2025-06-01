Delhi Hosts National Solid Waste Management Conference: Experts Advocate Community-Led Solutions

In a major step toward addressing India’s mounting waste crisis, the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) organised the National Solid Waste Management Conference in the capital on Sunday.

The conference, themed “Transformative Approaches for Sustainable Solid Waste Management,” brought together policymakers, environmental experts, and civil society members from across the country.

The conference was held under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the Swarn Lata Madarsen Trust – Project SORT, a grassroots campaign that emphasises waste segregation at the source, decentralised treatment, and behavioural change, particularly among bulk waste generators.

Speaking virtually at the event, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, addressed the need for collective action. “We must work collectively with society to turn the vision of zero waste into reality. I thank the organisers for laying the foundation of this change by involving youth, the general public, and institutions,” he said.

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, the chief guest at the event, echoed similar sentiments. “If every colony resolves to become waste-free, the garbage mountains in Delhi can be eliminated. When waste is processed at the source, there will be no need for dumping grounds,” he said, highlighting the importance of citizen participation in sustainable waste solutions.

More than 250 delegates participated in the conference, engaging in discussions centered around Centralised vs decentralised waste management policies, Sector-specific challenges in organic waste disposal and Community leadership models driven by social responsibility.

Experts from NITI Aayog, NDMC, IIT Delhi, and other key institutions shared their insights, backed by data and successful case studies from across the country.

The conference concluded with the felicitation of individuals and organisations making outstanding contributions to environmental sustainability.