# Cities

Delhi HC reschedules hearing on challenge to AAP’s Rs 2100 monthly scheme for women

The Delhi High Court on Friday deferred the hearing of a petition challenging the election promise by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to grant Rs 2100 per month to women in Delhi under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana.

ANI | New Delhi | January 11, 2025 7:18 am

Delhi High Court

The bench, led by Justice Jyoti Singh, rescheduled the matter for January 30 after noting that the petitioner and his lawyer were absent when the case was called.
Previously, on Thursday, the bench had questioned the petitioner regarding the basis for treating the case as an election petition, suggesting that a public interest litigation (PIL) might be more appropriate.

The petitioner stated that he had submitted a complaint to the Election Commission regarding the scheme in question. He has requested the court to direct the Election Commission to expedite the resolution of his complaint, which was filed on January 3.
The petitioner also requests the High Court to direct the Election Commission to halt the further submission of forms related to the Mahila Samman Yojana by AAP workers.

Recently, Arvind Kejriwal, unveiled the Delhi government’s Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana, promising a monthly stipend Rs 2,100 for women aged 18 and above, if the Aam Aadmi Party government is voted to power in Delhi again.
Voting in Delhi will take place in a single phase on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

