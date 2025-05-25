Delhi govt’s efforts to ensure free flow of drains showing results after unexpected rain: LG

Lauding the efforts being made to clean drains in the national capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said on Sunday that it was encouraging to see the Irrigation & Flood Control Department striving to make the drains flow and mitigate waterlogging amidst unexpected heavy rains.

Taking to social media platform X, Saxena mentioned that consistent efforts of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta through field visits and monitoring have started showing results.

The LG, taking a dig at the previous AAP government, said the morass that was set in due to neglect of more than a decade will take considerable time to get fully sorted, but the new government’s efforts are gratifying.

He shared videos of the city’s major drains on his social media handle on X, stating there was free flowing water visible in the major drains of the city following unexpected heavy rain overnight.

The videos included one of the drains below the Barapullah bridge, and another near the Nizamuddin West, where water could be seen freely flowing during the early morning hours, following the heavy rains.

The LG shared the videos with time and location mentioned in a corner.

Meanwhile, during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, Delhi witnessed unexpectedly heavy rainfall, which was up to 81.4 mm.

There were thunderstorms and lightning accompanied the rain along with gusty winds (speed 75-85 KMPH) that occurred at several places over Delhi.

On May 2 when heavy rain triggered waterlogging at several places, the chief minister and Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh were on ground zero inspecting the scenario to ensure that the complaints were timely resolved.

Due to the alertness and swift response of PWD staff, over 90 per cent of the complaints were resolved within a couple of hours on that day.

As for the desilting efforts by the current administration, machines can be seen working regularly at the drains across the city, while works are underway to construct and repair drains ahead of monsoons wherever required.

According to locals in Outer-West Delhi, near Swarn Park and Mundka, where water-logging was a major issue on the section of the Rohtak road, construction of drains on both the sides of the road is underway on a war footing.

The Delhi CM has set a deadline for the drain cleaning work for the concerned department for May 31, and recently she chaired a review meeting of the cleanliness drive in the city, where she had discussed the cleaning of drains as well.