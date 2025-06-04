Delhi govt’s 100 days governed by Antyodaya vision to take along middle class: Sood

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday said the BJP-led city government worked on the principle of ‘Antyodaya’ vision with an aim to make life easier for the middle class and welfare of the poor, in its first 100 days in office.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the government led by Rekha Gupta allocated Rs 700 crore for the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to improve the life of city’s slum dwellers.

According to the minister, the government has approved building new toilets, community welfare initiatives and other work aimed at providing amenities for slum dwellers so that they can live a life of dignity.

He informed that DUSIB has so far installed 231 toilets and 12 bathroom cubicles, ensuring basic sanitation and dignity for thousands of urban poor families, especially women who reside in these places.

Sood noted that repair of 2,500 flats has been put on a fast track mode, transforming previously abandoned and unlivable spaces into safe and dignified homes for urban poor.

Taking a dig at AAP leaders with regard to their statements on the relocation of Madrasi Camp residents, the BJP minister said it was done as per court orders, and had the previous government wanted to do something for those residents, they could have done it long back.

He mentioned that the eligible families living in the Madrasi Camp have been given a respectable life by the present government, something which the previous dispensation did not do, and now their leaders are trying to rake up the issue in a different way.

Sood reiterated that the government stands with their commitment for the welfare of slum dwellers.

On the work done in the first 100 days of the government, he said the city government has released the first installment of grant-in-aid to state universities and 12 Delhi University colleges.

He slammed the previous government in this regard, alleging that university staff were left to suffer with months of unpaid salaries, leading to protests and academic uncertainty.

Talking about the projects on school education, the education minister said the cabinet has approved establishment of 75 CM Shri Schools, with state-of-the-art learning facilities for children coming from economically weaker backgrounds.

Sood said the education department is also working on the digitization and beautification of around 250 school libraries, while the cabinet has also approved establishment of 100 AI enabled labs with speech recognition technology and interactive software to help students learn foreign languages, like English, French, German and Spanish.

For now, 1,200 Laptops will be given to deserving students to equip them with digital skills, he said.

Sood also said that within these 100 days, the government has drafted the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025, which will be introduced in the upcoming assembly session and is going to benefit private school students and their parents.

In a step towards skill development, MoUs have been signed with leading industry partners to upgrade training infrastructure at government ITIs, the minister added.