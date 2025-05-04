Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that the Delhi government is working 24×7 to address different issues confronting the people of the national capital and move forward towards the city’s development.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Gupta said the work is not hampered as the secretariat opens everyday to clear the backlog of 27 years.

After the rainfall that broke the record of 125 years, she said the issue of unprecedented water-logging across the city was addressed within an hour’s time. She, along with her cabinet colleagues and the MLAs, were on ground zero monitoring the water-logging situation.

The chief minister informed that the government is working on every segment, including governance and justice delivery. The government will address issues faced by the people of Delhi due to adverse weather conditions, roads, or potholes.

Earlier in the day, Gupta participated in the concluding ceremony of the 1008th Sanskrit Sambhashan Shivir organized by Sanskrit Bharati at Delhi University’s North Campus where Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, she said Sanskrit is not just a language but also a vibrant expression of eternal tradition, philosophy, science, yoga, and spirituality.

She further said that witnessing participation of young people in the program and their enthusiasm for the language reinforces the belief that the language is gaining popularity amongst people.

On Friday, the CM took stock of the situation arising from water-logging on ground zero following unprecedented rains and the works undertaken to address the issue starting from Majnu Ka Tila in North Delhi, and also visited other areas.

She has given a clear message to officials that the rain should serve as a warning for all departments as absence of concrete steps in drain cleaning and road maintenance could lead to a far worse situation in monsoons.