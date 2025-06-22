Delhi govt undertakes revival of link road to ease commuting woes of schoolchildren

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Sunday launched the repair of the road linking Baprola Village with Harphool Vihar to ensure smoother commute for the residents of South-West Delhi.

According to an official document, the road has long been deteriorated and remained a source of daily hardship for the residents of Baprola Village, G-2 Jai Vihar, Prashant Enclave, Bajrang Chowk, and Harphool Vihar. The upgradation will address the persistent travel issues, especially for children commuting to two nearby government schools.

The students of the government school in Baprola Village are heavily dependent on the road since it provides them key connectivity. “Once completed, the newly-constructed road will benefit approximately 3,000 to 3,500 schoolchildren and bring much-needed relief to the general public,” the statement read.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, “Infrastructure development is not just about roads – it’s about creating a safer, faster, and more dignified life for every citizen.”

He expressed joy in redeveloping the urban infrastructure of the Vikaspuri region, fulfilling the long-pending demand of the area. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we are accelerating long-stalled projects and investing in the future of our youth and city,” he added.

The project is a reflection of the government’s continued dedication to inclusive urban growth and a testimony to its action-oriented governance in the Vikaspuri region, the minister stated.

On Sunday, the national capital also witnessed a landmark environmental milestone with the plantation of 501 trees under the ongoing “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign in a single day. This initiative serves as a tribute to mothers and reinforces the government’s commitment to sustainability and climate responsibility.

The official document states that these trees are more than just greenery—they symbolize the blessings of every mother and a shared promise to protect our environment. Marking the occasion, the government urged all citizens to participate in this campaign by planting at least one tree in their mother’s name, making the city greener one sapling at a time.