Delhi govt to present 100-day report card to Delhiites today

The Delhi government will present a detailed account of its achievements under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, marking the completion of its first 100 days in power.

The event is expected to serve both as a celebration of progress and a platform to engage with citizens, inviting feedback and suggestions for future governance.

The BJP government, which took office in February, marked the 100-day milestone on Friday by unveiling a 22-page workbook titled ‘Kaam Karne Wali Sarkar — 100 Din Seva Ke’ at the Delhi Secretariat.

Cabinet ministers Ashish Sood, Kapil Mishra, and Ravinder Indraj Singh were present during the launch of the document, which outlines key initiatives rolled out since the administration came to power.

For the BJP, which returned to power in Delhi after a gap of over 27 years, the workbook serves not only as a summary of completed tasks but also as a statement of intent.

The workbook details a wide range of efforts in sectors such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and welfare.

It includes a Rs 1 lakh crore budget allocation for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, a Rs 5,100 crore provision for a Rs 2,500 monthly assistance scheme aimed at supporting underprivileged women, and the introduction of the Vay Vandana Yojana, which provides free healthcare for senior citizens.

The government also emphasised its commitment to transparency by tabling the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the Assembly.

Chief Minister Gupta described the completion of 100 days as a moment of “decisive” and “impactful” governance. She emphasised that the administration had worked tirelessly every day in service of Delhi’s two crore residents.

She noted that the workbook is a documentation not only of promises made but also of promises fulfilled.

Taking to X on Saturday, CM Gupta said, “When you gave me the opportunity to serve Delhi, it was not just a responsibility but a resolve to have politics centred on public service, and policies that are for public welfare.”

“In these 100 days, we have worked effectively towards realising every promise. Our priority was clear — a development that can be seen as well as felt. Cleanliness, security, women empowerment and e-governance — on every front, our endeavour has been to make Delhi a strong, safe and inclusive capital,” she added.

Gupta credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for guiding the government’s actions.

“This has been possible only due to the inspiration, guidance and vision of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trust of the people of Delhi is my biggest strength. The foundation of change has been laid, the pace of development will not stop now,” she said.

Reaffirming her government’s commitment to sustained progress, she added, “Delhi will now continue to move forward with the resolve of good governance and service.”