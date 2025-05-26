Delhi Govt to present 100-day progress report on May 31: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that the government will complete 100 days in office on May 30. During this period, concrete steps have been taken to prioritize the city’s development and public welfare. Accordingly, a report card detailing progress across all sectors will be presented to the public on May 31.

CM Gupta stated that it is the government’s responsibility to present the work accomplished during these 100 days since taking office. She emphasized that the public will be informed about all the developments made across various domains in the city during this period.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Gupta highlighted some of the government’s key achievements, including addressing the long-standing issue of waterlogging—even amid record-breaking rainfall on three occasions.

She claimed that water was drained within an hour at major locations, adding that desilting efforts in the national capital have been unprecedented. She further assured that these efforts will be made even more effective in the coming days.

According to Gupta, a total of 30 lakh metric tonnes of waste and silt were removed from the city’s drains under the jurisdiction of the MCD, PWD, and other major civic agencies.

She noted that desilting and drain cleaning are being actively carried out across the city. Nodal officers have been appointed at all identified major waterlogging points, and strict action will be taken in cases of negligence.

Gupta assured that instances of waterlogging in the coming days will be significantly fewer compared to previous years.

However, she acknowledged that drains may take some time to clear during episodes of very heavy rainfall, which is a natural occurrence. Still, she emphasized that the government will ensure there is no mismanagement, even if water collects temporarily in some areas. Drain cleaning and desilting operations are currently underway with full force.

Gupta concluded by expressing deep gratitude for the trust the residents have placed in the government, reaffirming its commitment to making Delhi one of the world’s best cities.